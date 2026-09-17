Exhibit Reception: Somos Americanos

Join us for a FREE reception for MACRI’s current exhibit, SOMOS AMERICANOS: Our American Story, and our Fall Membership Drive.

Saturday, September 26, 2026

1 PM – 4 PM

MACRI Visitor Center, 2123 Buena Vista Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207

Created for the 250th anniversary of the US, this exhibit highlights the ways Mexican Americans have lived out the nation’s highest democratic ideals through public service, civic leadership, and acts of valor. Presenting the stories of Mexican American trailblazers from the battlefield to the halls of justice, from classrooms to boardrooms, the exhibit shows how Mexican Americans have put democracy into action. Somos Americanos affirms that Mexican American history is American history!

⭐ Additionally, we will be hosting our FALL MEMBERSHIP DRIVE. Attendees who register for a membership in person will obtain a physical copy of our quarterly catalog.

🥤Light refreshments will be provided. 🥤

MACRI’s programs are funded in part by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Bexar County, the Mellon Foundation, the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, Spurs Give, and individual donors like you! Gracias!