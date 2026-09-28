Every Voice Belongs Workshop & Concert

"Every Voice Belongs — Songs from the Heart of the Hill Country at Gem of the Hills"

Two nonprofits, Own Your Own Universe (OYOU) and Gem of the Hills, are joining forces to host a free, one-of-a-kind music workshop for individuals with special needs — both verbal and nonverbal, ages 14 and up.

The event takes place October 8–10 in Blanco, Texas, at Gem of the Hills. As part of OYOU’s SongBuddies Project, this workshop celebrates creativity, connection, and belonging in honor of World Mental Health Day.

Sessions on Thursday and Friday will be led by award-winning songwriter Terri Hendrix and Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Lloyd Maines.

The event culminates on Saturday, October 10, with a free student concert from 2:30–3:00 PM, followed by a free performance by Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines from 4:00–5:00 PM.

Join us in Blanco as we celebrate music, community, and the truth that every voice belongs.

Additional information, schedule and event registration can be found at: www.GemoftheHills.org/events