El Esplendor del Arte Chicano

Join us for an evening celebrating the richness and legacy of Chicano art, featuring a selection of works from the personal collection of Dr. Ricardo and Dr. Harriett Romo, curated in collaboration with SAY Sí Founder Mike Schroeder.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and acquire pieces from this distinguished collection, all in support of SAY Sí’s creative youth programs.

This event is free and open to the public, and RSVP is preferred.