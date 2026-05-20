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El Esplendor del Arte Chicano

El Esplendor del Arte Chicano

Join us for an evening celebrating the richness and legacy of Chicano art, featuring a selection of works from the personal collection of Dr. Ricardo and Dr. Harriett Romo, curated in collaboration with SAY Sí Founder Mike Schroeder.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and acquire pieces from this distinguished collection, all in support of SAY Sí’s creative youth programs.

This event is free and open to the public, and RSVP is preferred.

Say Si
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SAY Si
2102014950
info@saysi.org
http://saysi.org
Say Si
1310 S. Brazos St
San Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 201-4950
info@saysi.org
https://saysi.org/