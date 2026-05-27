Drawing in the Galleries with Colleen Borsh

Meet the artist behind Ruby City’s illustrated Family Guides! Join Colleen Borsh, the artist who designs the exhibition guides enjoyed by all, for a special drawing workshop inspired by the artworks on view.

Working directly in the gallery, Colleen will share insight into her process and offer creative prompts to encourage close looking, imagination, and personal interpretation. Participants will explore how drawing can deepen engagement with contemporary art, just as the Family Guides are designed to do.

All materials will be provided, and no prior drawing experience is necessary. Guests are welcome to drop in at any time during the session and stay as long as they like.

Space is limited. Registration is required.