Creative Writing for Newbies with Christen Barrón

In this hands-on writing workshop, participants will receive a gentle, fun introduction into creative writing and opportunities to dabble in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction to see which one resonates most. This course is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to rediscover their creativity. At each interactive session, participants will generate new writing and will be encouraged to share their work with others.

DATES: Tuesday(s), October 6, 13, 20, & 27, 6:30–8:30pm CT, Hybrid (online via Zoom and in-person at Gemini Ink)

COST: Nonmember: $200; Member: $170; Student/Educ/Mil: $140

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Christen Barrón is a creative nonfiction writer, editor, and writing instructor. She holds an M.F.A. in Writing and a B.F.A. in Dramatic Writing from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Christen currently teaches first-year writing and creative writing at Texas A&M-University San Antonio. For nearly a decade, she taught community creative writing classes for The Deep Center’s nationally-recognized Young Author Project.