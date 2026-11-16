Calling all veteran and first responder spouses! Sometimes the best way to unwind and reconnect with your creative spirit is to slow down and make something with your own two hands.

Join Coming Home Well (CHW) Transitioning Warrior Outreach for Covered in Creativity, a warm, hands-on workshop created especially for you. Together, we'll turn a blank journal into a personalized work of art using fun, intuitive decorative techniques. Keep it to inspire your thoughts for the new year, or give it as a heartfelt handmade gift. No prior experience needed. Just bring yourself and a desire to connect.

The workshop is free, and space is kept intentionally small so everyone can relax and connect. Doors open at 5:45 PM. Ages 13 and up. Sponsored by the New Century Art Guild, with venue support from River City Advocacy. Registration required on Eventbrite.