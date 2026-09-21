Community Invitation: Meet Sana Roots Co
Community Invitation: Meet Sana Roots Co
A gathering for people thinking long-term about what young people, families, and educators need to thrive in our city. Join us for a conversation about the work, the vision, and how community care actually happens in San Antonio. Bring your questions, stories and presence.
Who should come:
- If you’re watching youth navigate stress, anxiety, and cultural disconnection without real support.
- If you know caregivers running on empty.
- If you care about educators staying in the classroom because they have tools to stay whole.
- If you believe food, land, and relationship are the foundation of healing, not afterthoughts.
Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sana Roots Co
hello@sanarootsco.org
Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
702 Donaldson AveSan Antonio, Texas 78201