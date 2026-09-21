Community Invitation: Meet Sana Roots Co

A gathering for people thinking long-term about what young people, families, and educators need to thrive in our city. Join us for a conversation about the work, the vision, and how community care actually happens in San Antonio. Bring your questions, stories and presence.

Who should come:

- If you’re watching youth navigate stress, anxiety, and cultural disconnection without real support.

- If you know caregivers running on empty.

- If you care about educators staying in the classroom because they have tools to stay whole.

- If you believe food, land, and relationship are the foundation of healing, not afterthoughts.