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Community Invitation: Meet Sana Roots Co

Community Invitation: Meet Sana Roots Co

A gathering for people thinking long-term about what young people, families, and educators need to thrive in our city. Join us for a conversation about the work, the vision, and how community care actually happens in San Antonio. Bring your questions, stories and presence.

Who should come:
- If you’re watching youth navigate stress, anxiety, and cultural disconnection without real support.
- If you know caregivers running on empty.
- If you care about educators staying in the classroom because they have tools to stay whole.
- If you believe food, land, and relationship are the foundation of healing, not afterthoughts.

Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sana Roots Co
hello@sanarootsco.org
https://www.sanarootsco.org/
Woodlawn Pointe Community Center
702 Donaldson Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78201
https://www.woodlawnpointesa.org/