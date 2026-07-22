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Casa Navarro After Hours

Casa Navarro After Hours

Join us for an evening of summer camp fun with a historic twist! Camp Casa Navarro brings classic camp activities to the historic grounds of Casa Navarro while celebrating the traditions and community of San Antonio’s Laredito neighborhood. Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities including historic-inspired crafts, adobe brick making, DIY Lotería cards, games, coloring, and s’mores around the campfire. Inspired by Tejano traditions and the strong sense of community that shaped Laredito, this event offers a fun evening for visitors of all ages to create, learn, and connect.

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
$1-$5
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
2102264801
antonio.coffee@thc.texas.gov
https://www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro-state-historic-site
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
228 South Laredo Street
San Antonio, Texas 78207
210-226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov
https://thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro