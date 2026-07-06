Bring history to the table this summer at Casa Navarro's Camp Bexar Cocina. Families are invited to experience San Antonio’s culinary past through a hands-on cooking series on June 20, July 11 and July 25. Each class explores historic local recipes and food traditions while participants prepare and enjoy the dishes together.

June 20: Pan de Campo

July 11: Chili Queen Chili

July 25: Cornbread

Please Fill out the signup form on our website and call to reserve your spot with registration fee. Registration will close one week before each camp is scheduled to begin.

8 and up (must include 1 adult)

$25 covers a family of four per session /less than four will still be charged $25, $75 for all three sessions.

(210) 226-4801

Please visit our website for more information.

