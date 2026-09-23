Burger Showdown 7.0

San Antonio's Juiciest Night Returns!

Tickets are now available for the most epic burger battle in South Texas!

Homegrown Chef's "Burger Showdown" is back for its 7th year, bringing together some of San Antonio's most talented chefs for one unforgettable night of burgers, community and friendly (yet fierce) competition.

Join us on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Cherrity Bar as ten culinary heavyweights go head-to-head in pursuit of burger glory. This tasty event for a cause has become one of San Antonio's most anticipated culinary events, where creativity, technique and pure burger passion collide.

This isn't your average food event. Guests get to try each burger from every competing chef, French fries made by the Modern Chili Queen herself - Chef Diana Anderson, Lily's Cookies' scrumptious "homestyle" cookies, and access to beer and cocktails, along with the chance to vote for their favorite burger of the night.

Please Note: Cherrity Bar will have beer, cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Drinks are not included with ticket admission.

❤️ Beneficiary

This year's beneficiary is the nonprofit arm of favorite local eatery, Comfort Cafe —SerenityStar Recovery — which provides a safe, sober & spiritual environment for families to recover from their addictions. SerenityStar Recovery is based here in Bexar County, and the program is available to anyone who struggles with addiction, not limited to those who work in the culinary/hospitality industry. To learn more about the program, please visit their website at www.serenitystar.org

💖 Sponsors

HeartBrand Beef - Texas-raised and renowned for exceptional marbling, tenderness and rich flavor, HeartBrand Certified Akaushi Beef® brings one of the world’s most prized Wagyu breeds from ranch to table.

Food Related - A premier specialty food purveyor connecting chefs with exceptional ingredients from around the world, Food Related is a go-to resource for quality, variety and culinary inspiration.

Ben E. Keith - One of the nation’s largest foodservice distributors, supplying restaurants and hospitality businesses with quality food, beverages, equipment and essential products throughout Texas and beyond.

Unifresh Produce - Rooted in San Antonio, this family-owned company supplies premium produce and specialty foods to many of the city’s favorite restaurants and culinary leaders, with a passion for freshness, quality and exceptional service.

Lily's Cookies - A beloved San Antonio bakery since 2002, Lily’s Cookies is known for both its delicious homestyle cookies and beautifully hand-decorated creations that are truly edible works of art. From classic favorites to intricate custom cookies created for celebrations, special events and branded occasions, Lily’s combines old-fashioned baking with serious artistry — and they’ll be providing the perfect homestyle sweet finish to Burger Showdown 7.0.

Olympia Trophy Center - A one-stop shop for custom awards, printing and branded merchandise. From trophies, plaques and engraving to T-shirts, screen printing, embroidery, signs, promotional products and more, Olympia helps local businesses, organizations, teams and events bring their brands and celebrations to life.

Cherrity Bar – Host Venue - A beloved San Antonio gathering place where great food, cocktails and community come together, Cherrity Bar pairs a laid-back indoor-outdoor setting with a unique mission of giving back to local charities.

*Interested in sponsoring one of San Antonio's premier culinary events? Please contact us for sponsorship opportunities.

🍔 Competing Chefs

Chef Stephannie Beyers

Mexico Ceaty

The Mexican Burger

Housemade concha bun with cochinita pibil, refried beans, pickled red onions and habanero.

Chef Joseph Casanova

The Local Void

2025 People's Choice Best Burger Winner

Mark of the Beast

Cold-smoked bison & venison and boar & bacon patties layered with smoked goat cheese, fermented pickles, smoked tomato-truffle jam, arugula & radicchio and black garlic beef tallow aioli on a Black Hole bun made with activated charcoal and Pumpkinator Stout.

Chef Jared Cattoni

Dos Sirenos Brewing

Reuben St-St-Stuttered Burger

Cold-smoked pastrami brisket patty topped with hot Gruyère mustard Mornay, kimchi kraut and 1000 Sirens sauce on a sesame-seed pumpernickel bun.

Chef Leo Davila

Esencia at The St. Anthony Hotel

TBA

Chef Phillip Gonyea

Krazy Katsu

2025 Overall Runner-Up

Big Red Yokozuna Burger

This is their take on the San Antonio tradition of barbacoa and Big Red with a Krazy Katsu twist. Includes: Big Red slider bun, HeartBrand Certified Akaushi Beef® patty, housemade barbacoa, melted Oaxaca cheese, yuzu-lime crema, crispy onions, daikon microgreens, micro cilantro, furikake and fresh lime.

Chef Anthony "Nene" Hernandez

Private Chef

2025 Judges' Choice Best Burger Winner

La Madrina Reyna Burger

HeartBrand Certified Akaushi Beef® patty, blanco queso Americano, crisped sausage & mesquite pod jam, smoked chimichurri aioli, on a butter toasted brioche bun. Chef's play on a classic Mexican burger highlighting a little south Texas flair by using Mertz sausage sourced from Westside San Anto, and mesquite wood from our tio's backyard.

Chef Noymenia "Nome" Lewis

Nome's Catering & Event Planning Services

The German

A juicy burger topped with zesty remoulade, caramelized onions (karamellisierte Zwiebeln) and vibrant purple cabbage (Blaukraut), all tucked into a fresh pretzel bun.

Chef Erica Rodriguez

Cuba 1918

La Quintana Frita Burger

A Cuban-inspired burger with a subtle San Antonio edge —seasoned HeartBrand Certified Akaushi Beef®, pork and chorizo frita is layered with melted Oaxaca cheese, bright mojo-pickled red onions, fresh-fried shoestring potatoes, and a tangy guava-chipotle ketchup on a toasted garlic mojo potato bun, garnished with a crisp plantain chip.

Chef Michael Urbano

Cappy's

Cappy’s Famous "Felix" Bean Burger

Goodstock by Nolan Ryan beef layered with black bean purée, Longhorn cheddar, chili cheese Fritos, smoked tomato salsa, guacamole and a marinated jalapeño toreado on a housemade brioche bun.

Chef Jerrel Williams

Shepherd of the Hills

The Je Ju Burger

A Korean-inspired burger — slow-braised ribeye chuck roast and brisket, marinated in soy, teriyaki, honey, mirin and gochujang, deepened with garlic paste and Coke. Layered with house-made kimchi, a bold Bulgogi BBQ sauce, and finished with an orange crispy sushi rice crisp for crunch and citrus lift. All of it lands on a tangzhong brioche bun so soft it melts before the first bite. Bold. Fermented. Unapologetically Korean.

For more details, visit the TICKET LINK.