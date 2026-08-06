Body and Soul Day: Why are you so SAD (Stressed, Anxious, Depressed)?

“Why are you SAD (Stressed, Anxious, and Depressed)? The Body and Soul Day for 2026 is September 12 from 9 am to 1 pm.

There will be 3 speakers addressing coping mechanisms for SAD. There will also be a mini-health fair with nurses checking Blood Pressure as well as Oxygen levels. There will also be pharmacists checking A1c, blood glucose, and cholesterol. They will also check any medications you have for review.

The 3 speakers are Jason O’Pry, psychiatrist on the clinical faculty at John Peter Smith Health Network in Fort Worth, on “Grace for the Brokenhearted: Faith, Suffering, and Mental Health.” Jesse Lopez, UTSA Senior Program Manager on “Plans Change: Navigating Life Under Pressure”. Nicholas Hostein, HUG director, on “Brush Your Stress Away.”