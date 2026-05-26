Bidi Bidi Briscoe: Welcome Mat Painting Workshop

Join us to celebrate the opening of our new exhibition Selena Forever!

Paint a welcome mat inspired by the Queen of Cumbia!

🎨 All supplies included, light bites and drinks will be provided.

Workshop led by Ashley Saenz of Coir Concepts

📅 Thursday, June 18 2026 | 6:00-8:00pm

👤 Adults

🎟️ $20 for Members | $35 for Non-Members