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Bidi Bidi Briscoe: Welcome Mat Painting Workshop

Bidi Bidi Briscoe: Welcome Mat Painting Workshop

Join us to celebrate the opening of our new exhibition Selena Forever!

Paint a welcome mat inspired by the Queen of Cumbia!

🎨 All supplies included, light bites and drinks will be provided.

Workshop led by Ashley Saenz of Coir Concepts

📅 Thursday, June 18 2026 | 6:00-8:00pm

👤 Adults

🎟️ $20 for Members | $35 for Non-Members

Briscoe Western Art Museum
$20 for Members | $35 for Non-Members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Briscoe Western Art Museum
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
https://briscoemuseum.org/
Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
https://www.briscoemuseum.org/