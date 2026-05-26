Bidi Bidi Briscoe: Welcome Mat Painting Workshop
Bidi Bidi Briscoe: Welcome Mat Painting Workshop
Join us to celebrate the opening of our new exhibition Selena Forever!
Paint a welcome mat inspired by the Queen of Cumbia!
🎨 All supplies included, light bites and drinks will be provided.
Workshop led by Ashley Saenz of Coir Concepts
📅 Thursday, June 18 2026 | 6:00-8:00pm
👤 Adults
🎟️ $20 for Members | $35 for Non-Members
Briscoe Western Art Museum
$20 for Members | $35 for Non-Members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Briscoe Western Art Museum
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org