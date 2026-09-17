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BiblioTech Public Library SAT Bootcamp

BiblioTech Public Library SAT Bootcamp

SAT Bootcamp Registration is now open!

Sponsored by BiblioTech Public Library, this FREE SAT Bootcamp is designed to help students master the testing process, build confidence, and enhance their scores.

Join James Courtney, a test prep expert, for a two-part virtual class on September 22 and 24 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

BiblioTech Library
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BiblioTech Public Library
https://bexarbibliotech.org/
BiblioTech Library
101 W. Nueva St. Suite 807
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2103252303
braulia.carrillo@bexar.org
bexar.bibliotech.org