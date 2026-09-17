BiblioTech Public Library SAT Bootcamp
BiblioTech Public Library SAT Bootcamp
SAT Bootcamp Registration is now open!
Sponsored by BiblioTech Public Library, this FREE SAT Bootcamp is designed to help students master the testing process, build confidence, and enhance their scores.
Join James Courtney, a test prep expert, for a two-part virtual class on September 22 and 24 from 6 pm to 8 pm.
BiblioTech Library
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
BiblioTech Public Library
BiblioTech Library
101 W. Nueva St. Suite 807San Antonio, Texas 78205
2103252303
braulia.carrillo@bexar.org