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ART WITH MOTION, EMOTION & MEANING- ARTIST OPEN CALL

ART WITH MOTION, EMOTION & MEANING- ARTIST OPEN CALL

looking for local artists...please join us for The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Whether you’re religious or spiritual or simply appreciate the beauty of tradition- this moving event is a visual tribute to the spirit and power of art even when it’s non-representational.

Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
50.00 fee for artist to show includes a 6 month run
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

13thirteen productions
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com
Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
702 Donaldson Ave.
san antonio, Texas 78201
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com
https://www.woodlawnpointesa.org