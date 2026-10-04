ART WITH MOTION, EMOTION & MEANING- ARTIST OPEN CALL
ART WITH MOTION, EMOTION & MEANING- ARTIST OPEN CALL
looking for local artists...please join us for The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Whether you’re religious or spiritual or simply appreciate the beauty of tradition- this moving event is a visual tribute to the spirit and power of art even when it’s non-representational.
Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
50.00 fee for artist to show includes a 6 month run
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
13thirteen productions
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com
Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
702 Donaldson Ave.san antonio, Texas 78201
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com