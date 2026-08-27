Art in the Open presents Groundwork: Living Quilt by Shelby Criswell

Groundwork: A Living Quilt with Shelby Criswell

Join Art in the Open at Confluence Park for the making of a living quilt. Presented by the San Antonio River Foundation and hosted by artist Shleby Criswell whose work ranges from illustration, graphic design, fiber art and paintings.

Registration opens Oct 1.

The Experience

Help Prep the Nopal at Pollinator Tea Party, Oct 10, 5-9pm

Come and go help shape a part of the quilt with Nopal and meet the artist. No RSVP necessary.

Learn about native plants and their benefits to our environment and the

history Nopal has played in this region.

Build the Living Quilt with us Oct 17, 5-8pm

Open to a limited number of 20 attendees.

Create a quilt like pattern from plants at Confluence Park which will stay on display for the next two weeks

Hands on artmaking experience with the artist and community

Learn about quilting and it's significance in the San Antonio River Foundation's newest public art instillation Presence of the Past.

Age Requirement: 16+. Please note that we will be using tools with sharp ends.

Participants will create the quilt pattern until the materials and design is complete.

The Follow Up: This work will continute to be on display at Confluence Park till Nov 2 to see how nature goes back to nature.

What to Expect

What to Wear: This event takes place outdoors under the pavilion. Please dress comfortably for the weather! We're going to be working with the earth so be ready to get dirty hands and clothes dirty. Closed-toe shoes preferred.

What to Bring: All supplies (gloves, native plants, etc.) are provided! But bring a refillable water bottle and sunglasses, sunscreen and hat. (We actually have extra sunscreen and bug spray usually.)

Arrival: Both events are come an go, please just come before 7:30 pm if you want to do more than just help clean up!

About Art in the Open

Art in the Open is a public arts series presented by the San Antonio River Foundation that invites artists and the community to experience creativity in dialogue with the natural world. Through workshops, performances, and installations along the river, the series reflects the Foundation’s mission to preserve, enhance, and transform the San Antonio River Basin as a vibrant cultural, educational, ecological, and recreational experience. Guided by these four pillars—culture, education, ecology, and recreation—Art in the Open activates public spaces where art, nature, and community meet contemporary art. "ART IN THE OPEN: Discover Art Along Your River."

About Shelby Criswell

Shelby Criswell (they/them) is a multidisciplinary artist, designer, and educator from San Antonio, Texas. Their work focuses on meditationand beautifying the mundanity of life. Shelby's work has been shown at institutions such as Contemporary at Blue Star, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum, San Benito Cultural Arts Department, and The Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Proudly an art school dropout, Shelby studied at Santa Fe University of Art and Design in New Mexico, as well as the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Shelby has designed work for Asleep At The Wheel, Freddy Fender's Estate, and The Showmen's League of America. They are also the recipient of the Ringo and Ignatz Awards for their contribution to the comic anthology, "Be Gay, Do Comics".

Shelby worked with UTSA's Young Artists Program to educate and collaborate with middle-grade students on public art pieces on display at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy. They work with Contemporary at Blue Star often, educating for their MOSAIC Program, as well as various workshops on plein air and fiber arts. Shelby has been an artist in residence with the UTSA AIR Program, Willow House, and Southtown Art Gallery, and has been selected as a resident artist for the fall of 2026 at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, NM.

Learn more about the artist at www.shelbycriswell.com

