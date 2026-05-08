Art in the Garden

The San Antonio Potters Guild will host a free event to celebrate local artisans with works that pertain to our theme: The Garden. We will also auction the final ceramic works of Don Olsen who, in addition to being a long time member of the Potters Guild, was a leader in the Ikebana community.

The proceeds of this auction will go to the Don Olsen Memorial Scholarship Fund which will benefit students wishing to attend the UTSA-SW School of Ceramics. 34 vendors from a variety of local art programs will be on hand, representing studios and organizations all over town. In addition, we will have hands-on art activities and demonstrations in clay and Ikebana.

Some of our participants include: Ikebana International, Roadrunner Ceramics, Breva Makers Space, UTSA/SW Kids Program, Diana Kersey Ceramics, Fiber Arts of San Antonio, The Clay Department, The San Antonio Orchid Society, and many more.

This will be an art & garden-lovers paradise!

No charge for entry. Vendors will have various prices on their works.