AM Project MASS: A Mother's Love, November 7, 2026

To celebrate the dreaming life of our founder, Linda Pace, Ruby City will host its first quarterly dreamwork workshop with writer and creativity coach, Leigh Baldwin.

In each 90-minute session, participants discuss how and why to work with dreams, how to improve recall and recording of dream messages, and methods of interpreting dream symbols. Sessions will conclude by offering up dreams from our participants for group discussion and interpretation. All materials for workshop will be provided.

Free to attend, space is limited. Reserve your spot!