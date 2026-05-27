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AM Project MASS: A Mother's Love, November 7, 2026

AM Project MASS: A Mother's Love, November 7, 2026

To celebrate the dreaming life of our founder, Linda Pace, Ruby City will host its first quarterly dreamwork workshop with writer and creativity coach, Leigh Baldwin.

In each 90-minute session, participants discuss how and why to work with dreams, how to improve recall and recording of dream messages, and methods of interpreting dream symbols. Sessions will conclude by offering up dreams from our participants for group discussion and interpretation. All materials for workshop will be provided.

Free to attend, space is limited. Reserve your spot!

Ruby City
free
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Ruby City
150 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
210-227-8400
visit@rubycity.org
https://rubycity.org/