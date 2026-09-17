The AccessAbility fest Conference is a new educational component of the 20th Annual AccessAbility fest, designed to deepen learning, collaboration, and innovation around disability inclusion in San Antonio. This conference is designed with the entire community in mind. Whether you are an individual with a disability, a business owner, a researcher, a policymaker, or an educator, there is a session made for you in one of our four tracks:

For Individuals & Caregivers (Tracks A & B) Sessions are focused on navigating services, advocacy skills, future planning, and practical tools for daily life with disability.

For Civic & Researchers (Track C) Sessions explore policy, community-based research, data-informed practice, and public systems that impact disability inclusion.

For Businesses, Organizations, Hospitality, and Event Planning Industry (Track D) Sessions revolve around accessible design, customer experience, and inclusive programming with hospitality, festivals, events, and arts & culture sectors in mind.

Whichever track(s) you choose, you can expect interactive sessions, opportunities to learn, space to share, and a welcoming environment for community-led conversations. You’ll focus on practical strategies and cross-sector collaboration that advance inclusion in San Antonio.

Conference registration is open to attendees 16 and older, with childcare options available for underage children during conference sessions. We strive to remove any barriers to participation, so attendance is Pay What You Can.

Please visit www.accessabilityfest.com/conference to view full schedule, session descriptions, and register to attend.

