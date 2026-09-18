3rd Annual HIP HOP WE DON'T STOP SUMMIT
3rd Annual HIP HOP WE DON'T STOP SUMMIT
3rd Annual Hip Hop Summit 2026
October 15, 16, 17th from 4:30pm-8:30pm
FREE
Sign Up to Attend
https://form.jotform.com/262577091603156
Featuring the truest of San Antonio Hip Hop Artists and Educators:
Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson
Mexstep
Joaquin Muerte
B-Girl “LBoogie”
B-Girl “Cutie Pie”
Dfoy and DJMrG
Dr. “Triz”
Lash
Jam Master VoodooChild
with special Houston Guests: “Limon”
Free Workshops
October 15 & 16, 4:30-8:30pm
Ages 12 and Up
Come both days to hit all 5 Elements
Free Community Jam
October 17th, 4:30-8:30pm
All ages
Experience the elements in action
Free food, performances, tagging in the courtyard, breakin cipha in the ballroom, emcee open mic, dj showcase, and most importantly- your participation & voice!
LOCATION
Our Lady of the Lake University- International Folk Culture Center
MARC building on Providence Rd
411 SW 24th St
Free Parking on campus
Accessibility:
ADA parking in front of the MARC building and along Providence Rd.
Elevator located at back of MARC building
CONTACT
ifcc@ollusa.edu
210-431-3922