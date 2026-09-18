3rd Annual HIP HOP WE DON'T STOP SUMMIT

3rd Annual Hip Hop Summit 2026

October 15, 16, 17th from 4:30pm-8:30pm

FREE

Sign Up to Attend

https://form.jotform.com/262577091603156

Featuring the truest of San Antonio Hip Hop Artists and Educators:

Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson

Mexstep

Joaquin Muerte

B-Girl “LBoogie”

B-Girl “Cutie Pie”

Dfoy and DJMrG

Dr. “Triz”

Lash

Jam Master VoodooChild

with special Houston Guests: “Limon”

Free Workshops

October 15 & 16, 4:30-8:30pm

Ages 12 and Up

Come both days to hit all 5 Elements

Free Community Jam

October 17th, 4:30-8:30pm

All ages

Experience the elements in action

Free food, performances, tagging in the courtyard, breakin cipha in the ballroom, emcee open mic, dj showcase, and most importantly- your participation & voice!

LOCATION

Our Lady of the Lake University- International Folk Culture Center

MARC building on Providence Rd

411 SW 24th St

Free Parking on campus

Accessibility:

ADA parking in front of the MARC building and along Providence Rd.

Elevator located at back of MARC building

CONTACT

ifcc@ollusa.edu

210-431-3922

