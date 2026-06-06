© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2nd annual aie- art is everywhere art show

2nd annual aie- art is everywhere art show

2nd annual aie- "art is everywhere" free art show. Supporting local artists and Woodlawn Pointe Community Center.With wine and nibbles as well as cash bar.

Featuring...ILNA COLEMERE, ISABELLE LOPEZ KOTARA, J D MORERA,
KATHLEEN BAKER PITTMAN, KEVIN R. KOTARA, MACKANTHONY, MARCUS CERDA, MARJORIE LINDSAY, MARY PELTON, PERLA SANCHEZ, SARAH SHORE, TAYLOR BOHNE, ZAN LEE DEROY and UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS FROM "FOR THE CULTURE" (GRADES 6-12)

art and cash bar can be paid for with CashApp, Credit Card, Cash

Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
FREE
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

13thirteen productions
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

mack specht
mackanthonyspecht@hotmail.com
Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
702 Donaldson Ave.
san antonio, Texas 78201
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com
https://www.woodlawnpointesa.org