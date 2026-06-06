2nd annual aie- art is everywhere art show

2nd annual aie- "art is everywhere" free art show. Supporting local artists and Woodlawn Pointe Community Center.With wine and nibbles as well as cash bar.

Featuring...ILNA COLEMERE, ISABELLE LOPEZ KOTARA, J D MORERA,

KATHLEEN BAKER PITTMAN, KEVIN R. KOTARA, MACKANTHONY, MARCUS CERDA, MARJORIE LINDSAY, MARY PELTON, PERLA SANCHEZ, SARAH SHORE, TAYLOR BOHNE, ZAN LEE DEROY and UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS FROM "FOR THE CULTURE" (GRADES 6-12)

art and cash bar can be paid for with CashApp, Credit Card, Cash