2026 Candidate Forum with Asian American Alliance of SA

Meet the future leaders face-to-face at Candidate Forum 2026 – your chance to ask, listen, and decide!

Join Us at the Candidate Forum 2026!

Get ready for an exciting in-person event where you'll meet and hear from the brightest 2026 candidates. It’s your chance to ask questions, share your thoughts, and be part of the conversation that shapes the future. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to engage directly and get the inside scoop. Bring your friends, stay curious, and let's make this forum unforgettable!