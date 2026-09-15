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2026 Autism Community Network's Annual Summit

2026 Autism Community Network's Annual Summit

Be part of a powerful day of learning, connection, and collaboration as caregivers, educators, clinicians, autistic adults, advocates, and community leaders come together to explore neurodiversity-affirming approaches that support autistic individuals and their families.

Hear from nationally recognized speakers, engage in inspiring discussions, and discover new perspectives that are shaping the future of autism support.

📅 Summit: Friday, October 2, 2026
📍 The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts | San Antonio, TX
Register here

✨ NEW this year: Professionals can also register for an optional Clinical Intensive Training on Saturday, October 3 at the Autism Community Network campus, offering deeper learning alongside our featured clinical experts.

Tickets start at $100. We do have scholarships available. Registrants can indicate that they are interested in scholarship opportunities upon registration, or reach out to casey@acn-sa.org for more information.

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
$100+ Scholarships Available
07:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Autism Community Network
2104351000
info@acn-sa.org
acn-sa.org
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
115 Auditorium Cir
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 223-8624
https://www.tobincenter.org