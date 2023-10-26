Southwest Airlines reaches tentative contract agreement with nearly 19,000 flight attendants

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract nearly five years after their last contract expired.

The tentative agreement with Transport Workers Union Local 556 will apply to nearly 19,000 flight attendants with the airline.

“I’m thankful for the work from both negotiating committees throughout this process and the guidance from our National Mediation Board federal mediators," read a statement from Adam Carlisle, vice president of labor relations at Southwest Airlines. "We are all glad our flight attendants will soon have an opportunity to vote on this agreement.”

The union confirmed the tentative agreement on social media.

It comes four months after the union's executive board voted down a tentative contract after almost a year of negotiations.

The union's previous contract was effective until Oct. 31, 2018.

Southwest flight attendants are demanding better pay and work-life balance in their new contract.

In a video posted to the union's "Make It Right" website, flight attendants said they're frustrated with canceled flights, delays and 24-hour on-call shifts.

More details about the agreement will be available next month, the Dallas Morning News reported.

