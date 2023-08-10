Major highway interchange closures this weekend to cause long long delays on I-10 and I-410

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Drivers on I-10 and I-410 on the East Side should see major delays beginning this weekend and into next week.

The I-10 and I-410 interchange on the city’s East Side will close so crews may continue to build the eastbound I-10 to southbound I-410 flyover ramp. The closures will occur over the weekend and nightly throughout the following week and cause long delays, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

"Beginning Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m., workers will close all east and westbound lanes of I-10 and all northbound lanes of I-410. The work will occur throughout the weekend and into early Monday morning, August 14. The interchange will be open before morning rush-hour traffic," the statement explained.

The closures continue each night beginning Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closures, traffic at the construction zone will be diverted to the frontage roads and other roadways. However, drivers are encouraged to avoid the work zone and find alternate routes, including I-35, I-37, and Loop 1604, Tx-DOT reported.

Construction zone detours include:



Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour to southbound I-410, exit at Rigsby Avenue, enter northbound I-410, and take the eastbound I-10 exit.

will detour to southbound I-410, exit at Rigsby Avenue, enter northbound I-410, and take the eastbound I-10 exit. Westbound I-10 traffic will detour to northbound I-410, turn around at Rittiman Road, and continue on southbound I-410 toward the westbound I-10 exit.

will detour to northbound I-410, turn around at Rittiman Road, and continue on southbound I-410 toward the westbound I-10 exit. Northbound I-410 traffic will exit East Houston Street, continue on the frontage road, use the turnaround at Ackerman Road, and re-enter northbound I-410 at the next available ramp.

The closures are part of TxDOT’s $100 million effort to build two new flyover ramps and make other needed transportation improvements at the I-10 and I-410 interchange.

The project also includes frontage road, drainage, and lighting improvements. Williams Brothers Construction Company, Inc., the project contractor, expects to complete the project in 2025, the news release added.

The project is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes initiative to reduce congestion and improve safety on the most congested roads in the state.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

Drivers may monitor the developments on TxDOT's X account, @TxDOTSanAntonio , Facebook page, @TxDOTSanAntonioTX, or the Go Ahead! Blog.