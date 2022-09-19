© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Home sales drop again, but buyers still paying the asking price

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
Row of new homes under construction in a far west Bexar County subdivision.jpg
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
Row of new homes under construction in a far west Bexar County subdivision

There are fewer buyers in the San Antonio real estate market as mortgage rates rise, but those buyers who are shopping are still willing to pay top dollar for a home.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports a five-month downward trend continued in August. According to the Multiple Listing Service Report for San Antonio-New Braunfels, 3,356 homes were sold in August, a decrease of 9.8% from the same month in 2021.

Bexar County as a whole saw home sales drop 16% in the same month-to-month, year-to-year comparison. Much of the county's new home construction is in unincorporated areas, such as in far West Bexar County, where miles of new rooftops can be seen.

While home sales are down once again, prices continue to go up. The month of August saw a 14% increase in the average price of a home to $391,467.

"Ninety-eight point eight percent of those listings sold for their list price,” Tracie Hasslocher, SABOR's 2022 chairman of the board. “The average number of days a home stayed on the market went up to 30 — 6 more days than this time last year."

Other major counties in the state also saw increases in median prices, however, Bexar County remains the lowest. Travis County reported a median price of $600,000, Harris County reported a median price tag of $327,000, and Dallas County reported its median value at $365,000.

Across Texas, there were 31,742 homes sold, a decrease of 11.8 percent from August 2021. Median prices increased by 11.5%. Homes stayed on the market for an average of 31 days, with 2.6 months of inventory and 97.4% selling for their list price.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Business Real EstateTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick