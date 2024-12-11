2,500 San Antonio volunteers sought for the NCAA Men's Final Four this spring

San Antonians know how to roll out the red carpet for tourists, and organizers of the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Alamodome this spring want to tap into that knowledge.

It will be no small task to welcome the 100,000 visitors expected during the series of games from March 3 to April 7. The event is expected to pump more than $400 million into the local economy, including 200,000 hotel night stays.

Elena Wells, the executive director of the local organizing committee for the collegiate championship series, said volunteers will assist visitors in a variety of ways.

"Everything from working at the fan festival and the music festival to street teams helping visitors find where they need to go or greeting them with information centers all around the downtown area," she said.

Art Mejia volunteered for the games back in 2002 and is back again for 2024. He said he likes to meet and help all the people expected to come.

"Just knowing that you're part of the event that San Antonio is putting on is so much fun," he said.

Wells said there are some perks for local volunteers.

"As a volunteer, you get our exclusive volunteer uniform, which comes with a shirt, a hat, and a drawstring bag," she said. "You also get four free Fan Fest tickets for your family members to attend and then an invitation to the post event celebration in May."

Wells said volunteers must be at least 18 and pass a background check. They must also take on three work shifts between March 3 and April 7.

Volunteers should apply soon at Volunteer | 2025Men's Final Four