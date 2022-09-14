Amtrak urges riders to monitor its website and Twitter for possible rail strike

Amtrak made initial service adjustments on Wednesday in response to a possible freight railroad service interruption that could occur later this week because of a rail strike. It uses the same lines as freight trains.

A statement on its website read: "If your train is canceled, we will attempt to notify you at least 24 hours in advance at the contact information you provided when making a reservation — as well as offer the opportunity to receive a full refund."

Amtrak advised travelers to follow its Twitter updates for the latest schedule changes.

NPR reported that rail workers are pushing back against tough working conditions -- long hours, constant pressure to be available to return to work quickly, and little or no flexibility in schedules.

The Biden administration, acting as mediator, has secured pay raises, and other railroad worker unions have tentatively agreed to the current deal between them and the railroad companies. But the engineers and conductors want their schedule concerns properly addressed too.

Texas Eagle from Austin Canceled for its Thursday departure as @Amtrak starts making adjustments due to looming rail strike. pic.twitter.com/HPR6va5Hse — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) September 14, 2022

Amtrak's Texas Eagle and Sunset Limited both pass through San Antonio, with a facility located next to the historic Sunset Station in downtown San Antonio.

The Texas Eagle runs largely north and south from the city, while the Sunset Limited runs largely east and west of San Antonio.

Stations on the Texas Eagle line include Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Fort Worth, Little Rock, Los Angeles, and St. Louis, Missouri.

Stations on the Sunset Limited line include Beaumont, Del Rio, El Paso, Houston, Lake Charles, Louisiana, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.