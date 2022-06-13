3rd Starbucks location in San Antonio to unionize after organizer is fired

Another Starbucks location in San Antonio announced its intent to unionize on Sunday. The location at Quincy and McCullough streets would be the third Starbucks to unionize in San Antonio and the fifth in Texas.

In a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz, employees said their attempts to meet management at the bargaining table were met with "unjust and unfair treatment." They also cited conflicts with store managers and a struggle for work hours as part of their decision-making.

Starbucks Workers United said an organizer of the letter was fired as retaliation.

Workers at Quincy & McCullough in San Antonio, TX are announcing their intention to organize after one of the leaders at the store, Atticus, was fired in retaliation for organizing.



Please support Atticus here until he is reinstated: https://t.co/TUz4SKjtft pic.twitter.com/GRRMC2A4A5 — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2022

Other local stores to unionize include partners at Loop 410/Vance Jackson — the first store to organize a union in San Antonio and in the state — and 200 E. Houston St. About 140 stores across the U.S. have organized a union, according to the Union.

Two Austin locations have officially unionized .