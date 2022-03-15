© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Business

2nd Starbucks in San Antonio organizes union

Published March 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
Another Starbucks location in San Antonio has announced its intent to organize a union.
The second Starbucks location in San Antonio announced its intent to organize a union Tuesday. If successful, the store — located at 200 E. Houston St. — will be the third location to organize a union in the state of Texas.

In a letter to the President and CEO of Starbucks Support Center, Kevin Johnson, the employees of the Houston Street location said they feel the corporate branch of the company is "out of touch" with partners' experiences. They also cited insufficient staffing, unattainable expectations and instability in the workplace as part of their decision-making.

The first San Antonio store to unionize was also the first in the state when its employees asked the store to acknowledge their union back in February of this year. Organizers at the Loop 410/Vance Jackson location did not respond to TPR's interview requests.

About 140 Starbucks locations in 27 states have unionized, according to the union.

