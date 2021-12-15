Fall home sales in San Antonio are lagging behind last year, but sellers are getting their asking prices

The latest sales figures from the San Antonio Board of Realtors show home sales still lagging a little behind those of last fall, but it's still very much a seller's market.

Home sales in November 2021 were down just 4% behind those of the same month last year. Slightly more than 3,000 homes were sold in San Antonio last month.

Sellers, however, are seeing average home prices increase by 17% and median prices were up 19% — $359,545 and $307,200 respectively.

SABOR's 2021 Chairman of the Board, Cher Miculka, said buyers are getting a little bit more selection.

"As we approach the end of the year, we are beginning to see a glance into what the 2022 housing market may look like," Miculka said. "A trend we have witnessed this quarter is more new listings hitting the San Antonio Market, which means more inventory for prospective buyers. November reported 3,323 new

listings and 5,437 active listings."

Additionally, sellers are not budging with buyers on price. The board of realtors report 99.5% of homes sold for their listed price. The average time spent on the local market is just 32 days.

Home sales in Bexar County followed a similar pattern of those in the city with 2,109 sold, a 6.5% decrease from last year. The average home price in the county rose by 15% to $335,071 and the median nearly 19% to $292,000.

Statewide, home sales for November were up more than 2% and average home prices were up 15%. SABOR reports 30,415 homes were sold across the state last month. The average home price hit $387,338.

Across Texas last month, sellers got their listed price 98.9% of the time at closing.