Toyota rolls out all-new 2022 Tundra

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined local elected leaders for the rollout of the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra at its San Antonio plant on Friday.

The third generation Tundra replaces its predecessor that was in production from 2007 to 2021.

The new Tundra comes with an optional hybrid power train as part of the company's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Abbott said Toyota's arrival to San Antonio in 2003 blazed a trail for corporate headquarters relocations to the state that continues today.

"In just the first 11 months of this year, there are 70 businesses that relocated their headquarters to Texas. Mathematically that is a new headquarters moved to Texas every five days during the course of this year," Abbott said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff told plant executives and workers Toyota's success in San Antonio proved a lot of pundits wrong.

"They picked San Antonio, Texas against what a lot of these experts thought was the wrong thing to do. They didn't think we had the workforce. We've got the greatest workforce you can have anywhere in the United States," Wolff said to loud applause.

Toyota has invested $3 billion locally since its arrival. Mayor Ron Nirenberg praised the company as a community partner, including its retooling early in the pandemic to create face shields for first responders.

He also praised Toyota as a creator of good-paying jobs.

"Toyota has now 3,200 team members here and another 4,000 workers who are employed by the 23 on site suppliers. That's unique. It's important. Toyota's investment in our community creates life-changing opportunity for each of our residents," Nirenberg said.

The new Tundra is a product of a $391 million upgrade to its San Antonio production plant, which also turns out Tacoma pickups.

The 2022 Tundra comes with a new frame, transmission, suspension and steering. Its starting price is around $37,000.