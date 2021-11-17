Home sales in San Antonio cool a bit, but sellers aren't budging on prices

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports home sales dipped 5% lower this October compared to the same month last year.

But slower home sales have not hurt prices. The average price of a home increased 16% during that same time frame. The average sales price was just north of $356,000 last month.

One of the more striking statistics in SABOR's October sales recap is that 99.5% of homes were sold for their listed price, indicating sellers are not budging on their asking prices. A total of 3,317 homes were sold last month.

“In 2021, we have seen different rhythms and patterns in home sales, but the market has remained strong as we approach the year's end,” said Cher Miculka, SABOR’s 2021 Chairman of the Board in a news release. “More home options are available with 2,774 new listings added to the already active 3,968 listings in Bexar County alone.”

New listings increased from September to October with 3,861 available properties, with homes showing an average of 29 days on the market.

Bexar County followed a similar pattern with a total of 2,438 homes sold with only a 3% decrease from the previous year. The county's average home price rose by 17.2% to $334,122, and the median rose by 19.2% to $292,000.

Statewide last month, 31,961 homes were sold, decreasing 6.7% from 2020. The state average home price increased 13.9% in comparison to 2020 numbers, up to $380,399. A total of 32,499 sales were pending and 98.9% homes were sold at the listed price across the state.