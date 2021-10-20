The San Antonio edition of Monopoly goes on sale on Nov. 1.

The official launch party was held at the Menger Hotel Wednesday morning.

Business and government leaders were on hand for the official unveiling of the board game. So, too, was the top hat-wearing Mr. Monopoly, whose real name is Rich Uncle Pennybags.

The board features local properties, with the most valuable being the Alamo and River Walk.

"I think is going to be such an educational piece, not just fun right," said Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who chairs the city council's committee on health, environment, and culture.

The board also features local universities, the zoo and other local landmarks.

Brian Kirkpatrick Rebecca Viagran, director of Workforce Development and Community Relations at Texas A&M San Antonio, left, and Chamber of Commerce President Richard Perez, center, get a close up look at the San Antonio Edition of Monopoly

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez said the game is fun, but it also teaches lessons on growing a business.

"The importance of early savings...diversifying your assets, negotiation skills, actions and consequences, and of course, patience, because sometimes it takes time," Perez said.

The city's skyline is featured on the Monopoly money.

The board game retails for $39.99 at local stores, including H-E-Bs.