Amazon facility coming to San Antonio's North Star Mall, seasonal hiring also underway

Amazon is coming to North Star Mall, but the sort of facility it will be remains unclear, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The filing reports a $738,000 project to makeover existing retail space starts in April 2022 and should be completed the following August.

The scope of work on the 4,548-square-foot space calls for the old tenant space to be demolished and a new storefront, partitions, doors, ceilings, lighting and more to be completed.

The design firm listed in the filing is Chicago-based NORR.

Seattle-based Amazon has been expanding its Amazon Fresh grocery stores with 15 stores in the U.S. and five in the U.K., but the space at North Star Mall would only provide a small space for a grocery store.

Amazon has also launched the "Internet Famous" storefront, a curated selection of the top trending products on social media. The storefront showcases immersive content that allows customers to discover brands across multiple categories while engaging with their favorite influences.

It could also turnout to be only another pickup location. More should be known closer to the opening date.

The company also announced plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers across the country, including hundreds in San Antonio.

The jobs have starting pay around $18 an hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 an hour depending on shift times in many locations.

The jobs are open to people of all backgrounds and skill levels and include positions in stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more.

Apply at amazonapply.com.