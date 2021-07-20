Rosy Outlook Continues For San Antonio Housing Market

San Antonio and its surrounding areas saw a 5% rise in June's year-over-year home sales report, according to data provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

In June, a total of 4,024 homes sold, an increase from the 3,850 homes sold last year.

“The San Antonio area housing market is continuing to move quickly. Homes are selling in an average of 26 days — that's 34 days less than last year,” said Cher Miculka, SABOR's 2021 Chairman of the Board. “With the kick off of summer we are seeing new inventory hit the market which is providing more options for buyers."

Home sales in June averaged $345,114 with a median price of $292,600. The statewide average price was $396,801, which is 25.8% higher than last year. The median price in Texas increased 21.2% up to $315,000, compared to $261,000 last year, according to a news release.

In June there were 4,476 new listings in San Antonio and its surrounding areas, which is a 12.32% increase year-over-year.

Bexar County specifically reported 3,202 new listings from 2,865 last year. In all of Texas, a total of 46,472 new listings hit the market in June, a 9.5% increase from last year.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

