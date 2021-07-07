Tyson Recalls Chicken Products, H-E-B Pulls Them From Shelves

Missouri-based Tyson Foods, Inc. issued a recall for approximately 8.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced over the Fourth of July weekend.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations, according to the USDA.

This recall involves some Tyson Foods products and certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and the South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021. The affected South Flo Pizza items were produced from Jan. 13, 2021 – July 4, 2021. All products related to this recall that were sold at H-E-B have been removed from production and store shelves, according to a news release from HEB.

The following products from H-E-B are subject to the recall issued by Tyson Foods:

Tyson brand items available at H-E-B

Product UPC Production dates TYSON GRILLED CKN BRST FILLETS 0002370002188 12/26/20-4/13/21 TYSON FAJITA CHICKEN STRIPS 0002370001628 12/26/20-4/13/21 TYSON GRLD & RDY PULLED CHKN 0002370003964 12/26/20-4/13/21 TYSON GRILLED CHKN BRST 0002370001625 12/26/20-4/13/21 TYSON FC GRILLED CK BRST DICED 0002370001627 12/26/20-4/13/21 G&R SWT TERIYAKI THIGH FILLET 0002370003526 12/26/20-4/13/21

H-E-B Meal Simple items

ITEM DESCRIPTION (MADE IN STORE) PLU Affected date codes H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 26934100000 1/28/21- 7/4/21 H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE PEPPER TRIO CHICKEN SALAD 26934300000 1/28/21- 7/4/21 HEB MEAL SIMPLE BBQ CHICKEN SALAD 26933900000 1/28/21- 7/4/21 H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD 26648800000 1/28/21- 7/4/21 H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD LETTUCE WRAP 26626800000 1/28/21- 7/4/21 H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE WHITE MEAT SHREDDED CHICKEN – 26625700000 1/28/21- 7/4/21 H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP 26622600000 1/28/21- 7/4/21

South Flo Pizza items

ITEM DESCRIPTION (MADE IN STORE) PLU Affected date codes

SOUTH FLO PIZZA BUFFALO CHICKEN 16IN 88869208311 1/13/21 -7/4/21 SOUTH FLO PIZZA BUFFALO CHICKEN 8IN 88869208312 1/13/21 -7/4/21 SOUTH FLO PIZZA CRUSTLESS BUFFALO CHICKEN 88869208313 1/13/21 -7/4/21 ADD CHICKEN 88869208265 1/13/21 -7/4/21 NO IMAGE

While there have been illnesses related to this recall issued by Tyson Foods, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with products from H-E-B stores, store officials said.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older people and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations at (855) 382-3101.

H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

