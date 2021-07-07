© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Business

Tyson Recalls Chicken Products, H-E-B Pulls Them From Shelves

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT
The Tyson products involved in a recall due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes.
Tyson July 3, 2021 press release
/
The Tyson products involved in a recall due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes.

Missouri-based Tyson Foods, Inc. issued a recall for approximately 8.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced over the Fourth of July weekend.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations, according to the USDA.

This recall involves some Tyson Foods products and certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and the South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021. The affected South Flo Pizza items were produced from Jan. 13, 2021 – July 4, 2021. All products related to this recall that were sold at H-E-B have been removed from production and store shelves, according to a news release from HEB.

The following products from H-E-B are subject to the recall issued by Tyson Foods:

Tyson brand items available at H-E-B

ProductUPCProduction dates
TYSON GRILLED CKN BRST FILLETS000237000218812/26/20-4/13/21
TYSON FAJITA CHICKEN STRIPS000237000162812/26/20-4/13/21
TYSON GRLD & RDY PULLED CHKN000237000396412/26/20-4/13/21
TYSON GRILLED CHKN BRST000237000162512/26/20-4/13/21
TYSON FC GRILLED CK BRST DICED000237000162712/26/20-4/13/21
G&R SWT TERIYAKI THIGH FILLET000237000352612/26/20-4/13/21

H-E-B Meal Simple items

ITEM DESCRIPTION (MADE IN STORE)PLUAffected date codes
H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD269341000001/28/21- 7/4/21
H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE PEPPER TRIO CHICKEN SALAD269343000001/28/21- 7/4/21
HEB MEAL SIMPLE BBQ CHICKEN SALAD269339000001/28/21- 7/4/21
H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD266488000001/28/21- 7/4/21
H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD LETTUCE WRAP266268000001/28/21- 7/4/21
H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE WHITE MEAT SHREDDED CHICKEN –266257000001/28/21- 7/4/21

H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

266226000001/28/21- 7/4/21

South Flo Pizza items

ITEM DESCRIPTION (MADE IN STORE)PLUAffected date codes
SOUTH FLO PIZZA BUFFALO CHICKEN 16IN888692083111/13/21 -7/4/21
SOUTH FLO PIZZA BUFFALO CHICKEN 8IN888692083121/13/21 -7/4/21
SOUTH FLO PIZZA CRUSTLESS BUFFALO CHICKEN888692083131/13/21 -7/4/21
ADD CHICKEN888692082651/13/21 -7/4/21NO IMAGE

While there have been illnesses related to this recall issued by Tyson Foods, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with products from H-E-B stores, store officials said.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older people and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations at (855) 382-3101.

H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
