Texas Bars And Restaurants Now Have A Permanent Shot At Selling Alcohol To-Go

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published May 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT
Nickel City barback Hana Banks pours shots into disposable plastic containers. The east side bar adapted to the coronavirus pandemic by developing a delivery service.

After Gov. Greg Abbott's signature Wednesday afternoon, it's now legal for bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go — even after the pandemic.

Abbott first waived Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rules to allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to-go amid the statewide shutdown last year, and lawmakers fast-tracked a bill to make the waiver permanent.

The bill was approved by both the House and Senate by more than a two-thirds majority, so the COVID-era waiver is now effective immediately after the governor's signature.

Bars and restaurants with an on-site food service permit can sell to-go drinks, which must be sealed. Customers must also order food, as well, and orders can be placed on site, for delivery from the bar or restaurant, or through a delivery service or app.

