Spring Break In Texas Off To Slow Start

Spring break in Texas is just getting underway, and it’s off to a slow start.

Many colleges have either shortened the long holiday or canceled it altogether, like Baylor University. Texas A&M will take off two days, while Texas Tech is only allowing one day. UTSA students will get a four-day break.

Even the state's most popular spring break spots are not seeing much action. Ronnie Narmour is a columnist with the Island Moon Newspaper in Port Aransas.

“It's not happening down here in Port Aransas, I'm in the golf cart right now, way down the beach at about marker 36, well beyond the bollards. And it's a ghost town down here. There's nothing going on," Narmour told Texas Public radio on Sunday.

Back in December, City of South Padre Island officials shut down special events permits on the beach, although beachfront businesses could still have their own live music events. Narmour visited South Padre Island on Saturday and said he saw very few beachgoers there as well.

Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide business restrictions and mask mandate will end on Wednesday.

