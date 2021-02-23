© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Donate Funds To Genesis Women’s Shelter In Dallas

KERA | By Rebekah Morr
Published February 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among those who have donated money to Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support in Dallas after the organization suffered roof damage during last week’s winter storm.

In an Instagram post published on Monday, the shelter wrote, “Through their nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing apartment complex and also helping us meet our immediate needs.”

“Each and every donation reminds us that we are not alone and we will make it through,” it added.

Genesis CEO Jan Langbein said the storm forced the shelter to close for the first time in 35 years. The roof of the organization’s transitional housing collapsed after pipes burst — displacing the women and children seeking refuge there.

"We're right now trying to assess the damage,” she said. “We had to throw out all of our food. Not just at the shelter, but at our transitional housing, each apartment lost their food.

The on-site school was also devastated, she added, including the electrical equipment in the building.

Langbein said the donation from the Archewell Foundation will cover the roof repair — and then some.

She said the extra money will be used to pay costs that insurance won't cover, as well as overtime for staff who provide support for those who have experienced domestic violence.

Langbein hopes to have the roof repaired in the next two months.

Information about making donations is at genesisshelter.org.

NPR's Malaka Gharib contributed to this story.

