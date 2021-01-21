National Guard And Volunteers To Help Run Tarrant County’s Latest Food Distribution

To address the increased need for services brought on by the pandemic, the has another massive distribution planned for Friday, Jan. 22. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd in Fort Worth.

Tap to view a map of the location.

The National Guard will be on hand to help with the Mega Mobile Market. Large-scale distributions like these are designed to serve more than 500 families, so volunteers are also needed to help register people, control traffic and pass out food.

A variety of different foods will be available, and the event is intended for anyone in Tarrant County whose access to nutrition has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Got a tip? Email Courtney Collins at Ccollins@kera.org. You can follow Courtney on Twitter @courtneylc82.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2021 KERA.