Amazon Announces Two New Fulfillment Centers, Delivery Station In San Antonio

Amazon plans to expand its partnership with Texas into the San Antonio region, with two new fulfillment centers and a new delivery station. The company expects to employ 1,500 San Antonians.

“San Antonio’s diverse industries, skilled workforce and sustainable infrastructure make us resilient and we are ready to support significant growth from tech-focused companies like Amazon,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio.

The one million square-foot fulfillment center allows Amazon associates to process for shipment bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs. It is expected to launch in 2021 and will be located at 10360 US-90.

The new 750,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center allows Amazon associates to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, books and toys. It is expected to open in 2022 and will be located at 6806 Cal Turner Dr.

Amazon is also planning a new 350,000-square-foot delivery station located at 8210 Aviation Landing.

The delivery station, which is expected to launch in 2021, will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs. It also allows entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

“Typically our hiring process starts about eight weeks before each facility actually launches. In the meantime, we’d encourage anyone who is interested in a job with Amazon to visit Amazon.com/apply and you find out more information about jobs in your area," said Amazon spokesman Daniel Martin.

Amazon’s minimum wage is $15 per hour and the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50% match, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to work closely with Amazon to support their growing presence in our region,” said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, president & CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation. “Together, these three new facilities in San Antonio will occupy more than two million sq. ft. and employ thousands of San Antonians who will work to deliver the great prime service many have come to rely on.”

Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees, according to a company news release.

“The Lone Star State is proud to welcome Amazon’s expansion in the San Antonio region,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “In what continues to be a strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, these facilities will integrate state-of-the-art robotics working alongside Amazon associates to serve customers throughout the region. We are proud that Texas’ business-friendly model continues.”

Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires.

More than 116,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Texas are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

