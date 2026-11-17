Flights for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have resumed at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to activists with No Love For ICE Air.

Though Love Field officials could not confirm if Signature Aviation, the private airline that contracted with ICE , was continuing its services for the federal agency, “they have communicated their intention to restart operations” after a roughly month-long pause, an airport spokesperson told KERA.

The spokesperson said in a written statement that the decision to contract with any federal, state, or local entities is up to an aviation company’s discretion.

“DAL does not have an approval, oversight, or facilitation role in federal immigration enforcement operations at FBOs, nor can it speak on behalf of the businesses,” the statement said.

Signature Aviation halted ICE flights on Oct. 1, which activists shared at a press conference early last month.

John Putnam, with the group No Love for ICE Air, said activists documented a deportation flight at Love Field on Oct. 27. KERA reached out to Signature Aviation but did not hear back.

“This airport should be for travel, for sports teams, for people visiting their families and things like that,” Putnam said. “And because of Signature Aviation’s choice to allow ICE to operate these flights, it’s a place where people get very cruelly deported… So we’re very frustrated and sad.”

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Bianca at brodriguezmora@kera.org.

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