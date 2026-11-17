Just a few steps away from an old shrimping boat docked along Galveston Bay, Kiều Huỳnh, who worked as a shrimper for 20 years, waits patiently to be seen by a volunteer nurse practitioner. The practitioner is among a group of volunteer health care providers and a lawyer who have set up a tent on a nearby fishing dock.

They’re with DocSide Clinic, a free pop-up clinic that brings healthcare and social services to shrimpers along the Texas Coast once a month. The team has bandages, blood pressure cuffs and medicine at the ready.

"We provide everything from what you would think of as traditional health care services if you went to your primary care physician and said, ‘I don’t feel well today, or I want a checkup,' all the way to different legal and social services," said Shannon Guillot-Wright, a public health expert who started the clinic six years ago after researching health disparities among immigrant and migrant shrimpers in the Gulf of Mexico.

DocSide Clinic, which is run through UTHealth Houston’s School of Public Health, is mostly funded through a combination of federal grants and university-backed research funding.

The commercial fishing industry had a fatality rate over 40 times higher than the national average in 2019, according to the CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Guillot-Wright's research notes that hazardous working conditions, demanding labor, long work hours and harsh weather shape those injuries. However, researchers also identified a broader problem among shrimpers, specifically. Many of them struggled to access basic healthcare.

"We were doing interviews about slips, trips, and falls and how we could help reduce some of their fatal and non-fatal injuries, and they all were more interested in talking about healthcare access," Guillot-Wright said. "Many of them had told us at that time they hadn’t seen a physician for decades ... or it was just really hard to get to a clinic, maybe because of language barriers, financial barriers, cultural differences."

One of the solutions researchers pointed to was bringing healthcare to fishing docks. Since 2021, Guillot-Wright said DocSide Clinic has had over 2,000 patient encounters. In addition to the Galveston-based clinic, Guillot-Wright said they also operate a DocSide Clinic in Port Arthur and work with partners in Louisiana and Puerto Rico.

"We have seen people who literally came in and were getting checked, and it was like ‘You need to go to the hospital right now,' and have had heart procedures, have had life-saving procedures, all the way to getting a tooth pulled that was hurting," Guillot-Wright said.

Huỳnh said he goes to the clinic in Galveston every month. Speaking through Vietnamese interpreter Cuc Hoa Triu, Huỳnh described how he came into the shrimping industry.

"I didn’t know anything when I was in Vietnam. When I came to the U.S., some friends introduced me to this job because this kind of job, I make a lot of money," Huỳnh said through the interpreter.

Huỳnh said after 20 years as a shrimper, he couldn't work anymore due to his age. According to Huỳnh, some shrimping days required more than ten hours of work. Even if Huỳnh did want to work, he said fuel prices are too high.

"This is a hard job. You know that you can make a lot of money from shrimping, but you have to work hard ... very hard," Huỳnh said.

Even though he's not working now, Huỳnh continues to rely on the clinic for treatment. Huỳnh said he doesn't have health insurance or Medicare. Without the clinic, he wouldn't have been able to get treatment for a lung infection.

"Here they can give me food ... and medications," Huỳnh said.

He also gets legal help with a volunteer lawyer at the clinic. According to Guillot-Wright, many shrimpers lose necessary documents while working.

"Some of the shrimpers have lost their green cards over time because they fell overboard or, for whatever reason, and being able to go through that process of getting them can be really difficult," Guillot-Wright said. "We’ve been able to work with nearly 20 shrimpers on getting them those green cards back so they feel more secure."

Huỳnh knows that no matter the challenges ahead, out at a quiet dock on the coast of Galveston Bay, he will see a white tent pitched once a month, with someone underneath it to help him.

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