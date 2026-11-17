Less than 24 hours after Texas voters delivered a seismic victory to Democrats, Houston Mayor John Whitmire told members of the city council he would push for a major increase in state funding for cities.

"We’re in contact with other major city mayors," Whitmire said on Nov. 4. "I would hope that the urban initiative that I and others have talked about for years can begin to put resources where Texans and large numbers live and support our contributions to the state."

A day later, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson told KUT he wanted to create "a compact among the cities and a partnership with the state."

"Texas is a very urban state and becoming more and more urban," Watson said. "So, if we do well governing at the state level by helping the cities, then the state is going to thrive even more. And so, I think there’s going to be a real opportunity for that and there’s a — I frankly think there’s a great hunger for that."

Two months before the next legislative session, local officials are unveiling their wish lists — and the blue wave at the state level is already trickling down. In Houston, Whitmire announced police officers will no longer contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents about warrants unless someone is arrested on a jailable offense, drawing a rebuke from Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

“Look, within a few days of the election, Mayor John Whitmire — and I'm surprised because he's always been a law and order guy — he automatically says Houston police aren't cooperating with ICE, turning Houston into a sanctuary city,” Patrick said on his podcast.

Whitmire’s announcement came about seven months after he capitulated to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who threatened to revoke more than $110 million in public safety funding unless Houston police officers fully cooperated with ICE.

Republican officials in the state government "have tried increasingly to whittle away at home rule and city autonomy," Trinity University professor and urban development expert Christine Drennon said.

For example, the "Death Star Bill," passed by state lawmakers in 2023, restricts cities and counties from regulating a number of areas, including labor and business. Senate Bill 4, passed in 2017, requires local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The bills have had concrete effects, ending mandatory water breaks for outdoor workers in Dallas and Austin, and forcing police departments across the state to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

After the election results, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones called for the repeal of those laws, and Democratic State Sen. José Menéndez has already filed a bill to end the "Death Star Bill."

Drennon said there's also been tension between Republican powerbrokers in Austin and blue cities when it comes to state funding.

"The state knows that their supporters are suburban and rural voters, and so that’s where the money goes," Drennon said.

Less than 20% of Texans live in rural areas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau — and big city officials feel urban residents have gotten less than their fair share of funding from the state.

"There definitely will be a greater level of interest, enthusiasm, and personal and political stake in investing in urban areas throughout the state than there has been during prior legislative sessions," Mark Jones, political scientist with Rice University, said.

Houston in particular is well-positioned ahead of the legislative session, according to Jones.

Houston-area state Rep. Senfronia Thompson said she has enough support to become the next speaker of the house, and Whitmire was one of her first public backers.

"Having a Houstonian as the speaker of the house means that the influence of the city on state government and on the legislative process is going to be much greater than in the past," Jones said.

The blue wave at the state level is expected to trickle down to the big cities next year, but with Republicans still in control of the State Senate, local officials' most progressive ambitions still face rough waters.

KUT's Luz Moreno-Lozano contributed reporting.

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