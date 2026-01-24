Protest breaks out at Dilley immigration detention facility holding 5-year-old Liam Ramos

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A protest broke out Saturday at the South Texas family detention complex in Dilley, about 70 miles south of San Antonio, after guards abruptly ordered attorneys to leave while detainees — many of them children — poured into open areas of the facility chanting “Libertad,” or "Freedom," according to an immigration attorney who witnessed the event.

Immigration attorney Eric Lee said he was at the Dilley facility for a confidential visit with clients — an immigrant family of six, including five children — when guards began shouting for everyone in the waiting area to leave, citing what they described as “an incident.”

As the Michigan-based attorney walked toward his car, he said he heard what sounded like “hundreds of children” shouting, with voices he described as "high-pitched" and "urgent." He said he could see children streaming from dormitory areas behind a chain-link fence and chanting “Libertad."

Lee said clients he later spoke with told him the protest was triggered by concerns over the treatment of Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old who was taken into custody with his father in Minnesota earlier this week and transferred to the Dilley facility.

School officials in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, have said federal agents took the child from a running car in the family’s driveway and directed him to knock on the door of the home — an action the superintendent described as “essentially using a 5-year-old as bait.”

The Department of Homeland Security has disputed that account, saying agents did not target the child, were focused on apprehending the child’s father—whom DHS said fled on foot—and attempted to have the child’s mother take custody of the boy.

Lee described Saturday’s action inside the facility as a peaceful demonstration, not a riot, and said the show of solidarity carried risk for detained families.

Lee said the protest unfolded against what he described as harsh day-to-day conditions inside the Dilley detention center. He characterized the facility as “a horrible, horrible place,” alleging that drinking water is “putrid” and often undrinkable, and that meals have contained “bugs,” dirt, and debris.

“The guards are just as tough as the guards at the adult facilities. This is not a place that you would want to have your child be for even 15 minutes,” Lee said.

I,'m told by detainees at Dilley that 80 pct of facility currently protesting--that would be ~1500. Guards physically blocking ppl from joining. Dozens of ICE CBP police cars racing to area. Detainees say protest triggered by news of events in Minneapolis & treatment of 5 yr old. pic.twitter.com/LkUqFDj9X3 — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) January 24, 2026

Lee said the site does not operate as “civil detention,” arguing it functions like a punitive facility despite housing families.

CoreCivic, the private prison company that operates the site under federal contract, has previously said the facility is intended to provide an “open and safe environment” with access to services such as recreation, counseling, and legal resources.

Texas Public Radio reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment on the disturbance and on Lee’s allegations regarding Liam Ramos’ treatment but had not received a response by Saturday evening.

The Dilley detention complex — known for years as the South Texas Family Residential Center — closed in 2024 and later reopened, as federal authorities expanded detention capacity for immigrant families, according to prior reporting and company statements.

Saturday’s episode comes amid heightened scrutiny of immigration enforcement nationally, including protests in Minneapolis following the January 7 killing of Renée Macklin Good during an ICE operation, and another fatal shooting involving federal immigration agents reported Saturday.