Grupo Firme cancels U.S. performance after Trump administration suspends visas for ‘narcocorrido’ genre

Editor’s note: The following story contains depictions of violence.

Grupo Firme, one of Mexico’s most popular regional bands, announced the cancellation of performances in the U.S. after the Trump administration suspended the band’s visas.

The cancellation came as Washington intensified scrutiny of Mexican artists linked to the controversial “narcocorrido” genre, which U.S. authorities said glorifies cartel violence.

In an Instagram statement, Grupo Firme said the visas of its members and staff were under “administrative review by the U.S. Embassy,” making it “impossible” to attend a June 1 festival in California. The post did not specify whether future U.S. performances would be affected.

U.S. officials said these visa suspensions were part of a broader effort to deter cultural figures from promoting organized crime, even indirectly.

“Freedom of expression doesn't mean freedom from consequences,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has said, warning against narratives that legitimize criminal groups.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico declined TPR's request for comment on specific cases, citing confidentiality.

The policy underscored rising tensions between U.S. immigration enforcement and the rise of regional Mexican music — especially the controversial “narcocorridos,” a sub-genre which often references drug traffickers and cartel leaders.

While Grupo Firme has historically performed songs within the regional genre — including corridos — the band has recently tried to distance itself from that image. In April, it publicly committed to no longer performing anything that depicted cartel life. Despite this, the group has continued to face threats.

In February, a narcomanta — a cartel warning banner — appeared in Tijuana, cautioning the group not to perform at the Mazatlán Carnival. The threat, allegedly from a local cartel, led to the cancellation of their March 1 show. Days later, authorities found a severed human head and a death threat directed at the band along a Baja California highway.

Cartel violence against musicians is not new. Just days before Grupo Firme’s announcement, five members of Grupo Fugitivo were found dead in Reynosa, near the Texas border, after being kidnapped. Prosecutors suspect the Gulf Cartel was behind the attack. In recent years, artists from Kombo Kolombia and Los Norteños de Río Bravo were also killed under similar circumstances.

Grupo Firme’s case was the latest in a broader crackdown that began under the Trump administration. Artists like Julión Álvarez and Javier Rosas have also faced visa denials or cancellations, raising concerns across the industry.

Even top-charting artists expressed caution. Peso Pluma, currently the most-streamed Mexican artist on Spotify and a global sensation in Latin music, reportedly canceled several international shows to avoid risking his U.S. visa.

With an estimated net worth of $20 million as of June 2024, Peso Pluma’s income stems from streaming, album sales — including his 2023 hit Génesis — social media revenue, brand deals, and his label Double P Records.

He was recognized by Forbes in its 2023 “30 Under 30” and the TIME100 Next. Media outlets suggested he canceled part of his European tour to avoid leaving the U.S., underscoring how vital U.S. market access is to artists’ careers.

However, the actions of some of these bands are under legal scrutiny in Mexico. In April, the band Los Alegres del Barranco projected images of the leader of the Jalisco New generation Cartel during a performance in Michoacan. The band now faces legal proceedings in Mexico for allegedly promoting criminal activity.

President Claudia Sheinbaum recently launched a nationwide music contest aimed to promote peace and counter the influence of narcocorridos among young audiences in both Mexico and the U.S. Several Mexican states have also banned public performances of the genre, sparking backlash from fans and artists.

As visa scrutiny continues and violence against performers intensifies, the future of regional Mexican music in international markets — especially the U.S. — remains uncertain. For now, Grupo Firme, Peso Pluma, and others must navigate an increasingly complex landscape where artistic expression meets geopolitical reality.