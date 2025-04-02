Texas Senate passes bill requiring local law enforcement to help with deportations

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would require local law enforcement to assist the federal government in deportation efforts.

Senate Bill 8 would require counties with populations of 100,000 or more to enter 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

These agreements allow local law enforcement officers to receive delegated authority from ICE to act as ICE agents in certain capacities.

Thirty-six Texas counties already have 287(g) agreements with ICE.

The bill now heads to the Texas House.

