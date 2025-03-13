Texas attorney general accuses Dallas of being a ‘sanctuary city,’ announces investigation

Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into the city of Dallas, accusing it of being a “sanctuary city” and alleging the Dallas Police Department isn’t complying with state and federal immigration laws, according to a letter released Thursday.

The letter, which is addressed to City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and Interim Chief of Police Michael T. Igo, claims Igo stated its police department will not be assisting in detaining people regardless of their immigration status.

“The law is not optional. Local governments do not have the authority to disregard state and federal immigration laws,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The people of Texas expect law enforcement agencies to uphold public safety, not to implement sanctuary policies that put our communities at risk. My office will take all necessary legal actions to ensure compliance with state law and hold accountable any local entity that defies its legal obligations.”

Paxton is also requesting records between the city and police department and operational policies and training materials related to state and federal immigration laws.

In a press conference last month, Igo clarified the department’s position, saying his department would not stop anyone for the sole reason of checking immigration status but adding the department would work with federal law enforcement as needed.

