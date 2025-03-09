El Paso author Richard Parker dies days after release of his book, ‘The Crossing’

Richard Parker, an award-winning journalist and author known for his incisive commentary on the American Southwest, died this week. He was 61.

Parker, who was raised in El Paso, dedicated much of his career to exploring the political, economic and social forces shaping the region. His latest book, The Crossing: El Paso, the Southwest, and America’s Forgotten Origin Story, examined El Paso’s deep historical significance, portraying the border city as both the birthplace and future of the American narrative.

“It’s not what most people think of as the heart of the American story,” Parker wrote in the book’s prologue. “But the truth about my hometown is much more complex and important; it just took a massacre of global proportions for me to see it.”

The Crossing centered heavily on the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, in which 23 people were killed in an act of racial and ethnic violence.

The book is the latest selection of the El Paso Matters Book Club. A launch event scheduled for Thursday, March 6, had been postponed due to inclement weather. Parker was found in his home later Thursday after police responded to a welfare check request.

Bill Clark, the owner of Literarity Book Shop in West El Paso, got to know Parker in recent months and last week stocked his store’s shelves with Parker’s new book.

He said the book was Parker’s passion project, the author’s attempt to change the perception of El Paso and highlight the region’s important — and underappreciated — role in U.S. history.

Clark received an advance shipment of a few dozen copies of Parker’s book several days before its official release date March 4. Last weekend, Clark sold 40 copies of The Crossing, most of the books he had ordered, he said.

Parker came by the book shop Tuesday to sign some of the books Clark had ordered, but Parker was ill when he arrived, Clark said.

“He had tears in his eyes and everything, and I tried a couple of times [to say] ‘Richard, just go home.’ And he said, ‘No, no, I’m going to do this,’” Clark said. “He was excited when I said to him Sunday about how, for all practical purposes, we’d almost sold out of our first order.”

“He said, ‘Bill, I think this is going to take off like a rocket,’” Clark said. “I’m glad he got to see a glimpse of the rocket taking off.”

Parker was terminally ill with a heart condition and was expected to live only a few more weeks, he told El Paso Matters CEO Robert Moore on Monday — just days before the author was to appear at a book launch put on by the news organization’s book club.

On Thursday afternoon, Parker’s publicist, Sharyn Rosenblum, called Moore because she had been unable to reach Parker to make sure he would attend the event that evening. She said she had last spoken with him Wednesday afternoon.

Moore said he went to Parker’s Upper Valley home at about 3:15 p.m. and rang the doorbell. He heard a dog barking, but no one answered the door.

He said he called 911 to ask for someone to check on Parker. Police called Moore about an hour later to say that they were at the home.

Officers didn’t update Moore on what they discovered, but the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office told him Friday morning that Parker’s body had been sent to the morgue. They said they could provide no further information.

A longtime journalist, Parker’s work appeared in the New York Times, Columbia Journalism Review, and other major publications. His 2020 commentary on the El Paso shooting, published in the New York Times, was honored by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. In 2019, NBC News named him to its #NBCLatino20 list of the most influential Latinos in America.

Parker was also the author of Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America, a book published in 2014, that examined Texas’ evolving role in shaping the country’s political and cultural landscape.

Born in Albuquerque to an American father and a Mexican mother, Parker grew up in El Paso, a city that he said profoundly influenced his writing. His career included work for the Albuquerque Journal, and his journalism consistently tackled issues of national significance through the lens of the Southwest.

Parker’s New York-based agent, Jane von Mehren, worked with him in recent years as he crafted The Crossing. She said Parker would talk about the 2019 Walmart mass shooting as the main source of motivation for Parker to write the book.

“He was really talking about the reporting that he did around that, and talking about the city of El Paso as being this very unique place, because it was a place that had dealt with and had come through a lot of the issues of race and class,” von Mehren said in an interview.

“When those murders happened, he was talking so eloquently about the city during that time. And, so, we started talking about, ‘Well, maybe you should write a book about El Paso,’” von Mehren said.

Von Mehren said Parker’s book combined deep historical research with Parker’s “idea that there was another way of looking at the origins of U.S. history.”

“Seeing him marshal all the research, going to all of these archives and libraries and things like that, was just really impressive,” she said. “It was a massive undertaking, and he did it so well.”

In an interview Parker gave to the public radio station in Las Cruces — KRWG — that was published Thursday, he said he hoped readers of his book would better understand and appreciate the historical significance of El Paso. And he wanted El Pasoans, he said, to be proud of being from the borderland and to advocate for the region.

“Our region is under attack in this country. We have been demonized, and we don’t deserve that. It happened up to the massacre,” in 2019, Parker said.

“The important thing is for us not to lay down, but to stand up,” he said. “We must take pride in the place of our origin.”