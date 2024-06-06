Bexar County sheriff: 20 people, possibly smuggling victims, treated for heat related injuries

The Bexar County Sheriff's Department reported on Thursday that more than 20 people were assessed for heat-related injuries related to a potential human smuggling incident at a stash house in far South Bexar County.

The incident scene is in the 2700 block of Oak Island, south of Loop 1604, near the Atascosa County line.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman said no deaths were reported, and several individuals have been detained.

Several others may have been transported to a nearby hospital.

The department planned to hold a press conference on the incident later on Thursday afternoon.